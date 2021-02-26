U.S. Mattress Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, and Industry Research

The U.S. mattress market is predicted to generate a revenue of $22,519.9 million by 2030, increasing from $15,728.8 million in 2019, progressing at a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a report by P&S Intelligence. The major factors leading to the growth of the market are the rising infrastructure investments in the residential sector and rapidly expanding tourism industry of the country. On the basis of product, the market is divided into latex, memory foam, and innerspring.

The expansion of the construction industry in the country is playing a major when it comes to the growth of the U.S. mattress market. Major focus is being paid to expanding the residential sector, owing to the rapidly increasing population. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the construction spending in the country was $1.324 trillion in November 2019, which was a 4.1% increase in the spending in the previous year. Since the number of customers are increasing in the country, the demand for consumer products such as mattresses is growing as well.

A major trend that is being observed in the U.S. mattress market is the increasing consumer preference for customized mattresses. Manufacturers in the industry, such as Tempur Sealy International, have now started offering the option of customization to customers. They can now choose the firmness, thickness, and size of the mattress as per their convenience. Since the physical attributes of people vary greatly, customized solutions make for better options for people.

Hence, the market is growing due to the expanding construction industry and rising preference for customized mattresses in the country.

