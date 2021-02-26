Trending Now: Drug Discovery Informatics Market by Function (Target Data, Sequencing Data Analysis, Docking) Solution (Software, Services), Application (Drug Development)

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3115989

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is projected to reach USD 3.5 Billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 140 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 124 tables and 32 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market:

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

IBM (US)

Clarivate Analytics (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

“The sequence and target data analysis segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.”

On the basis of function the market is broadly segmented into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, molecular modeling, library & database preparation, and other functions. The sequencing and target data analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market for the function segment of the market in 2019.

“The software market dominated the market, by solution segment, in 2019”

Based on solution the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into software and services. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising demand for new chemical entities due to the rise in new disease prevalence. Software helps eliminate the chance of drug failure, on a broad scope, and fulfills a wide range of other functionalities.

“The pharmaceutical companies segment commanded the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019.”

By the end-user, the drug discovery informatics market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and other end users. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2019, pharmaceutical companies are using this informatics software extensively for pre-clinical research & development, target identification, compound screening and lead identification, and streamlining their drug discovery process which is the major factor for driving the growth of this segment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Respondent Type: Supply Side (80%) and Demand Side(20%)

By Designation: Managers(55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%)

By Region: North America (50%), Europe (20%), APAC (20%), and RoW (10%)

Competitive Landscape of Drug Discovery Informatics Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Key Product & Service Launches

4.2 Key Acquisitions

4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

4.4 Key Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall drug discovery informatics market and its sub segments.