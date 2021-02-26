Refrigerated Display Cases Market 2021 | Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities & Outlook Till 2027 | Top Key Players: Johnson controls, Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration, Sanden Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., United Technologies Corp.

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global refrigerated display cases market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the refrigerated display cases market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics of refrigerated display cases and trends globally across seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA), which influence the current nature and future status of the refrigerated display cases market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the refrigerated display cases market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of refrigerated display cases and their advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business of refrigerated display cases. The report of refrigerated display cases segregates the market based on product type, construction, end users, and regions globally.

The refrigerated display cases market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of the organized retail sector characterized by the rising number of hypermarkets and supermarkets

The report starts with an overview of the refrigerated display cases market in terms of value and volume. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the refrigerated display cases market.

By product type, the refrigerated display cases market is sub-segmented into plug-in device, and remote-operated device. By construction, the refrigerated display cases market is sub-segmented into horizontal, vertical, and hybrid. Based on end users, the refrigerated display cases market is sub-segmented into food services sector, and retail food & beverages sector. In terms of value, the plug-in device sub-segment is projected to register more than 55% of the market share at the end of 2017 in the global refrigerated display cases market. Moreover, low price range, low maintenance cost and ease of operation of plug-in display device are the major factors driving the demand for refrigerated display cases.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the refrigerated display cases market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the refrigerated display cases market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the refrigerated display cases market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. The key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (EU-5 Countries, BENELUX, NORDIC and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the refrigerated display cases market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2027. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market of refrigerated display cases, which forms the basis of how the refrigerated display cases market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the refrigerated display cases market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global refrigerated display cases market is split into a number of segments. All the segments in terms of product type, construction, end user, and regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global refrigerated display cases market.

In addition, another key feature of refrigerated display cases market report is the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global refrigerated display cases market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the refrigerated display cases market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the refrigerated display cases market supply chain and the potential players for the same. The report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the refrigerated display cases market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report are Johnson controls, Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration, Sanden Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., United Technologies Corp., AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Dover Corporation, Arneg S.p.A, and Panasonic Corporation (Hussmann).

Key Segments

By Product Type

Plug-In Device

Remote-operated Device

By Construction

Horizontal

Vertical

Hybrid

By End Users

Food Services Sector

Retail Food & Beverages Sector

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

EU-5 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) NORDIC (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe



Eastern Europe

Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Japan

APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

MEA

GCC Countries South Africa Israel Turkey Iran Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Companies

Johnson controls

Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration

Sanden Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

Illinois Tool Works

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

United Technologies Corp.

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Dover Corporation

Arneg S.p.A

Panasonic Corporation (Hussmann)

