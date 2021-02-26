Prince Harry says he left UK to ‘escape toxic press’ – 2/26/2021 – Celebrities

London

Reuters

British Prince Harry, 36, said he had abdicated royal duties because the country’s “toxic” press was damaging his sanity, adding that he had not given up on public service. “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my sanity,” the prince said.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and his American wife Meghan Markle, 39, had completely broken with the royal family, that they would no longer be active members and would lose their employers. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by announcing their intention to start life across the Atlantic.

The Prince and Duchess of Sussex then quit working as members of the royal family, a move that sparked a crisis in the establishment. Since then, they have moved to Los Angeles and have started to change their lives, increasing public visibility and engagement with media figures.

“It was never about escaping. It was just going backwards, instead of giving up, it was a very difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw,” Harry said in an interview with James Corden, host of Late Late Show, in the United States. “I thought ‘it was toxic.’ So I did what any husband and anybody would do, I thought ‘I have to get my family out of here.’

Before moving to California, the couple complained about the British tabloid treatment of Meghan, whose father is white and whose mother is African American, which they said amounted to harassment or racism. Critics of the couple say they crave publicity, but only on their terms.

Also in Corden’s interview, Harry said he watched “The Crown” (2016), a series that investigates the history of the royal family. “I’m much more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than seeing the stories written about my family, my wife or myself,” he said. “They don’t claim to be news, it’s fiction,” the prince added.

“But it is loosely based on the truth. Of course, it is not strictly correct, but it gives you a rough idea of ​​what this lifestyle is, of the pressures to place duty and service at the center. above the family and everything that can come of it. of that. “, finished.

However, critics questioned the timing of the Prince’s TV appearance, which was released as Queen Elizabeth made a public statement urging Britons to ‘think of others’ and receive the vaccine. Covid-19.

Palace sources told the Mail Online portal that the moment Harry appeared was “unnecessary and caused unrest in the palace, particularly with Prince Philip spending his eleventh day in hospital battling an infection.” Others have asked him to “stop complaining” and “rewrite history” on social media.

Royalty expert Phil Dampier said: “As the Queen encourages us to think of others, Prince Harry walks around Los Angeles and claims absurdly that he hasn’t strayed from royalty. On what planet is he? Hollywood, I guess. “

And commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Mail Online: “What does ‘Haz’ think?”, Referring to the nickname Meghan told her to call her husband, “Appearing on this type of show and playing The madman? He reveals that the Queen gave Archie a waffle iron for Christmas. The waffle iron is what he does. The script is childish. It’s smelly to watch, the 17 minutes. “