Plastic Compounding Market 2021| Share, Sales, Production, Consumption, Top Players Review and Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2027

Plastic compounding consists of preparing plastic formulations by blending and mixing of polymers and additives. Automotive industries are always searching for a lightweight and cheaper material for reducing vehicle weight and increasing efficiency; this factor is fueling the growth of the plastics compounding market. The demand for plastic is rising among various industries due to its benefits such as easy molding, recycling, and the ability to form the complex shape. This factor is fueling the growth of the plastics compounding market.

Plastic compounding is the process of transforming the basic characteristics of the plastic by adding some additives these increases their property such as connectivity, wear resistance, and flame retardant. These properties increase their demand in automotive, packaging, building and construction, and others that boosting the growth of the plastics compounding market. The plastic component is replacing with a metal component in the automotive industry that propels the growth of the market. Increasing the use of plastic components in the electronic and electrical industries that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The “Global Plastic Compounding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the plastic compounding industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview plastic compounding market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global plastic compounding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plastic compounding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the plastic compounding market.

The global plastic compounding market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS) and expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane (PU), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as packaging, building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global plastic compounding market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The plastic compounding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting plastic compounding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the plastic compounding market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the plastic compounding market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from plastic compounding market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for plastic compounding in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the plastic compounding market.

The report also includes the profiles of key plastic compounding companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

Dow

Kingfa Sci. and Tech. Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

PolyOne

SABIC

Solvay SA

