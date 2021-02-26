Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest study, underlines the growth trail of passenger boarding bridge market for the foreseeable period 2019-2029. According to the report, passenger boarding bridge market witnessed sales of 1,549 units in 2018, equaling revenues worth ~US$ 600Mn. As innovation makes notable inroads in the aviation industry, manufacturers of passenger boarding bridge are under high-press to develop technologically-advanced and convenience-centric offerings.

Strong outlook of the global airport infrastructure construction, coupled with the escalating convenience expectations of passengers, is shaping the dynamics of the passenger boarding bridge market.

Getting everyone on board in a safe and sound way has garnered increased traction of airport authorities, in line with the substantial rise in the air traffic over the years. Safety and ease have taken the center stage in every PBB development process, with companies vying to offer a win-win offering to passengers and operators, alike. It will be unsurprising to witness a large number of advanced PBBs, as market players shift their focus on development of AI-based automatic jet bridges that eliminates the need for skilled individuals, to close the gap between 10 cm.

Market players have been strategically devising approaches and investing in developing a differentiated passenger experience, to win the price war and appeal a wide pool of end-users. As automation of operational processes becomes an increasingly commonplace in the airports, it is highly likely for the market to witness substantial optimistic waves of change in the manufacturing of jet bridges.

As per the study, mobile telescopic bridges are witnessing increased traction from airlines, which led to sales of ~1,500 units in 2018, owing to their high flexibility and advanced features. An increasing number of companies have shifted their preference to mobile telescopic bridges over T-bridges, as the former can accommodate a wide range of aircrafts, while allowing easy installation as per various apron configurations.

The study opines that as airports are increasingly shifting their objective towards providing a luxury experience to passengers, the demand for glass walled passenger boarding bridges has grown significantly. The aesthetic aspect of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges, which lies in the fact that these bridges make the experience of boarding the aircraft less confining has been pushing their adoption across an increased number of airports. As per the study, glass walled passenger boarding bridges accounted for ~65% market volume share in 2018.

Developing Regions – Hotbed of Opportunities for Stakeholders

In view of the growing lucrativeness of developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, leading players in the passenger boarding bridge market have placed their focus on securing contract for PBB supply in these countries. Asia’s proliferating commercial aviation sector has positioned the region as the largest and fastest growing market for airport infrastructure investments in the world. Several partakes have already shifted their goal coasts to Asia Pacific, and managed to obtain long-term supply contracts in the region. For instance, In September 2017, ADELTE landed in India with a contract for 12 airports, while seeking a long-term relationship to secure sales.

A large number of market players in the Asia Pacific are constantly investing in technology to cope up with the growing passenger expectations related to convenience and ease. For instance, in January 2018, China International Marine Containers developed the world’s first automatic intelligent boarding bridge, which is likely to go functional in the Netherlands’ Schiphol Airport by 2019-end. Furthermore, the lucrativeness of the region will remain intact in line with the upcoming Olympics and international sports events to be held in the region, which are highly likely to push the tourists flow in the region.

