North America Digital Respiratory Solutions Market Is Expected To Reach $155.05 Million By 2030.
North America digital respiratory solutions market is expected to grow by 34.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $155.05 million by 2030 driven by the rising demand for respiratory aids and air purification amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighted with 24 tables and 39 figures, this 98-page report “North America Digital Respiratory Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication (Asthma, COPD), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital respiratory solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America digital respiratory solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Country.
Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Therapeutic Devices
• Inhalers
• Nebulizers
Diagnostic Devices
• Spirometers
• Asthma Monitors
• Other Diagnostic Devices
Sensors and Apps
Based on Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Asthma
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
• COVID-19 Caused Diseases
• Other Diseases
Based on Distribution Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3M Health Care Limited
Adherium Limited
Amiko Digital Health Limited
AsthmaMD
AstraZeneca plc
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Capsule Technologies, Inc.
Cohero Health
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Kaia Health Software GmbH
Medical International Research (MIR)
Novartis AG
NuvoAir
Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health)
Sensiron AG
Tactio Health
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
Table Of Content:
1 Introduction 5
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5
1.1.1 Industry Definition 5
1.1.2 Research Scope 6
1.2 Research Methodology 9
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9
1.2.2 Market Assumption 10
1.2.3 Secondary Data 10
1.2.4 Primary Data 10
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13
1.2.7 Research Limitations 14
1.3 Executive Summary 15
2 Market Overview and Dynamics 17
2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 18
2.2 Major Growth Drivers 20
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 25
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 28
2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 32
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type 37
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 37
3.2 Therapeutic Devices 39
3.2.1 Inhalers 40
3.2.2 Nebulizers 41
3.3 Diagnostic Devices 42
3.3.1 Spirometers 44
3.3.2 Asthma Monitors 45
3.3.3 Other Diagnostic Devices 46
3.4 Sensors and Apps 47
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Indication 48
4.1 Market Overview by Indication 48
4.2 Asthma 50
4.3 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) 51
4.4 COVID-19 Caused Diseases 52
4.5 Other Diseases 53
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Distribution Channel 54
5.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 54
5.2 Hospital Pharmacies 56
5.3 Retail Pharmacies 57
5.4 Online Pharmacies 58
6 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 59
6.1 Overview of North America Market 59
6.2 U.S. 62
6.3 Canada 66
6.4 Mexico 68
7 Competitive Landscape 70
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 70
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 73
7.3 Company Profiles 74
3M Health Care Limited 74
Adherium Limited 76
Amiko Digital Health Limited 77
AsthmaMD 78
AstraZeneca plc 79
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH 80
Capsule Technologies, Inc. 81
Cohero Health 82
GlaxoSmithKline plc 83
Kaia Health Software GmbH 84
Medical International Research (MIR) 85
Novartis AG 86
NuvoAir 87
Reciprocal Labs (Propeller Health) 88
Sensiron AG 89
Tactio Health 90
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. 91
8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management 92
8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market 92
8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 95
Related Reports and Products 98
