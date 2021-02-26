Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market to Bolster the Growth during the Forecast Period 2021–2028 with Affimed, Celgene Corporation, Glycostem, Nkarta Therapeutics, Innate Pharma S.A, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., NantKwest

The Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market was valued at $1,402 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5,096 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of +17% from 2021 to 2028.

The global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics market is primarily driven by increase in usage of natural killer cells for the treatment of liver and infectious diseases across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., in 2020, deaths due to tuberculosis stood at 9,272, salmonella claimed 53,850 lives, Lyme disease caused 36,429 deaths, and 375 people died due to the meningococcal disease. The number of patient visits to physician with parasitic and infectious as the primary diagnosis was reported to be 15.5 million in the U.S. in the same year.

Natural killer (NK) cells also known as K cells or killer cells. These are a type of white blood cells (lymphocyte) and a component of the innate immune system. Natural killer cells play an important role in the host rejection of virally infected cells and tumors.

Natural killer cells are cytotoxic. Small granules in natural killer cell cytoplasm contain special proteins, such as proteases and perforin known as granzymes. Once the foreign cell reaches the proximity of the natural killer cell, the natural killer cells attack the foreign cells by releasing protein including perforin that forms stomas in the cell membrane of the target cell through which the associated molecules and granzymes can enter and then induces apoptosis.

The Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: –

Affimed

Celgene Corporation

Glycostem

Nkarta Therapeutics

Innate Pharma S.A

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

NantKwest

NKT Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Fortress Biotech Inc.

Global Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market, by Type

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies

CNDO-109

oNKord

Natural Killer Cells

Others

Natural Killer Cell Directed Antibodies

MOGAMULIZUMAB

Lirilumab

AFM13

NKTT 120

Others Global Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market, by Application:

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Immune-proliferative Disorders

Cancer

Others

Global Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market y Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

