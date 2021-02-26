MOOC Market Report by Component (Platforms (XMOOC and CMOOC), Services), Course (Humanities, Computer Science and Programming, and Business Management), User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Corporate)

The Global MOOC Market size to grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2018 to USD 20.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.1% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide MOOC Market:

Coursera (US)

edX (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Edureka (India)

Alison (Ireland)

Udacity(US)

Udemy(US)

Miríadax (Spain)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

implilearn (US)

iversity (Germany)

Intellipaat (India)

Edmodo (US)

FutureLearn (UK)

LinkedIn (US)

NovoEd (US)

Open2Study (Australia)

WizIQ (India)

Skillshare (US)

XuetangX (China)

Federica (Italy)

Link street Learning (India)

Khan Academy (US)

Kadenze (Spain)

Postgraduate involves learning and studying for academic degrees, academic certificates, academic diplomas, or other qualifications for which a bachelor’s degree is generally required and is part of MOOC. The organization and structure of postgraduate education varies from region to region. The digital aspect of the education has changed the landscape of the education system.

XMOOC design is used on large MOOC platforms and is based on a format of minimal, asynchronous support, with a subject expert recording content and planning assessments, such as multiple-choice quizzes, programming assignments, or peer-review exercises for the student group to absorb the topic and learn the subject in detail and adjust themselves to the platform format at the time of choosing the platform.

