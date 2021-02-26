Mattress Market Outlook and Opportunities in Growing Regions

The soaring home ownership rate in several countries, on account of the growing disposable income of people and the implementation of favorable government laws regarding home ownership, is causing a sharp surge in the sales of mattresses across the globe. As per the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), housing has become highly affordable in many countries, mainly because of the rise in the average annual growth rate of the disposable income of people.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, the growing migration of people from rural areas to urban centers, especially in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, is also propelling the demand for housing. This is, in turn, pushing up the requirement for mattresses. As per the World Urbanization Prospects report published by the United Nations, nearly 54% of the people all over the world lived in urban areas in 2014 and this share would rise to almost 66% in 2050.

Hence, with the rising migration of people to cities and towns, the home ownership rates would boom. This would, in turn, cause the advancement of the global mattress market. The revenue of the market is predicted to surge from $31.1 billion to $38.9 billion from 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the market would exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2023. Between the organic and chemicals-based mattresses, the sales of the former will be higher in the future.

Thus, it is safe to say that the demand for mattresses would skyrocket all over the world in the near future, mainly because of the rising home ownership rates and the increasing tourism activities around the world.

Global Mattress Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product

Innerspring

Memory foam

Latex

Others (includes gel, hybrid, air and water)

Market Segmentation by Size

Single size mattress

Double size mattress

Queen size mattress

King size mattress

By End Use