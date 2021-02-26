Luxury Packaging Market Assessment study with statistics upto 2026 | Amcor, CrownHoldings, InternationalPaper, Owens-Illinois, MWCreative

Global Luxury Packaging Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Luxury Packaging Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Luxury Packaging market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The luxury packaging market was valued at USD 16.65 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.37 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Scope of the Report

The luxury packaging market is witnessing growth, as luxury packaging helps in establishing a brand-value. Luxury packaging is used in healthcare and medical, FMCG, and household products. The scope of the market includes materials Paperbpard, Glass, Metal among others . The End User industries studied includes Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Watches and Jewelry and Premium Beverages.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: Amcor, CrownHoldings, InternationalPaper, Owens-Illinois, MWCreative, HHDeluxePackaging, DSSmith, CurtisPackaging, DuPont, Pendragon, WestRock, Winter&Company, CLPPackagingSolutions, ElegantPackaging, EkolOfset

Paperboard is Witnessing an Increased Adoption

Paperboard is one of the most popularly used materials in packaging. Some of the other used materials include metal, glass, plastic, and wood, among others. Most of these materials used are easily sourceable and, at the same time, help to establish a sense of premium quality in the minds of customers.

Paper and paperboards have maintained a strong position in luxury and premium packaging, with their ability to serve as the canvas for flawless graphics and eye-catching decoration. The features, such as laminations, unique coatings, super embossing, and debossing effects, make papers much more attractive in the packaging of luxury items. These packagings also provide superior strength and smoothness. Asia-Pacific to Witness a Highest Growth Rate Asia-Pacific is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period, owing to the increase in disposable income and consumer’s spending on luxury products in the region. Large population and massive urbanization have led to the rise in the adoption of urban lifestyle, due to the changing consumer patterns and the rising demand for luxurious products. For instance, According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, In 2019, about 60.16% of the total population lived in cities.

Further, sustainable packaging is driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region, as the manufacturers of high-end products are focusing on producing packaging by the help of bio-degradable materials. Major international brands are focusing on eco-friendly luxury packaging solutions to maintain the sustainability goals.

The major key factors driving the growth of the market include a massive increase in the number of product launches in the fashion and cosmetic sector. The major international brands are eyeing on the emerging economies, such as China, India, etc. to set up their stores in these countries, as these countries pose various growth prospects.

The market study on the world Luxury Packaging market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Global Luxury Packaging Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

Glass

Paperboard

Plastic

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

Cosmetic&PersonalCare

MedicalCareProduct

Food&Beverage

Cakes&Confectionary

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

