Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast to 2027 -Ecobat Technologies, AMERICAN MANGANESE INC., Fortum, GEM CO., INTERNATIONAL METALS RECLAMATION COMPANY, Li-Cycle Corp, Neometals Ltd, RETRIEV TECHNOLOGIES INC.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market was valued at US$ 403.8 million in 2019 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 1,392.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2020–2027.

The COVID-19 outbreak hindered the growth of the global market in 2020, and thus, there is a decline in the y-o-y growth. However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onward and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in large proportion. They are becoming crucial among industries, including automotive, mining, and consumer electronics. Smartphones, cordless power tools, laptops, tablets, grid-energy storage, and electric vehicles are the prominent applications where lithium-ion batteries are used at a massive rate. Companies, such as Tesla and Envirostream, are taking necessary steps to promote lithium-ion batteries. For instance, in November 2020, Lithium Australia’s subsidiary – Envirostream, has signed an agreement to supply SungEel HiTech, a South Korean firm, with metals to manufacture recycled batteries. Envirostream would provide energy metals—such as nickel, lithium, and cobalt—extracted from recycled lithium-ion batteries out of Australia to SungEel HiTech, who would later use these minerals to deliver environmentally sustainable technology projects. Similarly, Tesla to boasts largest lithium-ion battery at the Hornsdale site in South Australia. This project would contribute in improving the energy sector.

Company Profiles

Ecobat Technologies

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Fortum

GEM CO., LTD

INTERNATIONAL METALS RECLAMATION COMPANY, LLC

Li-Cycle Corp

Neometals Ltd

RETRIEV TECHNOLOGIES INC.

RECUPYL

TES (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: Applications and Types

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market – by Technology

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium-Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Titanate Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market – by Application

Automotive

Mining

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power

The structure of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

