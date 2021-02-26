Latest Managed Services Market by Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Network, Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure, and Managed Communication and Collaboration)

The Global Managed Services Market is expected to grow from USD 223.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 329.1 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Managed Services Market:

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Accenture (Ireland)

Atos (France)

DXC Technology (US)

AT&T (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cognizant (US)

HCL (India)

TCS (India)

Infosys (India)

Dimension Data (South Africa)

NTT (Japan)

GTT Communications (US)

Happiest Minds Technologies (India)

Rackspace (US)

Huawei (China)

Nokia (Finland)

CenturyLink (US)

“Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The IT spending in the SMEs segment is estimated to increase at a high rate. According to a study, the CAGR for IT spend by SMEs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) between 2018 and 2023 is expected to be 3.8%, as compared with 2.7% of the overall market. This rise is expected to give a boost to managed service providers, especially as smaller businesses move to the cloud, automate services, and explore advanced digital technologies.

“Banking, financial services and insurance vertical to hold the largest market share in 2020 in the managed services market”

The BFSI vertical is a highly regulated vertical with a large number of compliances and regulations. Enterprises are highly charged for violation of these regulations. Hence, to avoid fines enterprises require managed services. Data encryption and secure back up are highly demanded by these enterprises, along with a full range of Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) solution, to meet federal compliance regulations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–37%, and Tier 3–15%

By Designation – Managers–34%, CXOs–40%, and Executives–26%

By Region – North America–42%, Europe–31%, APAC–16%, RoW – 11%

Competitive Landscape of Managed Services Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

1.3 Innovators

1.4 Emerging Companies

