Latest Infrared Imaging Market by Technology (Cooled Infrared Imaging and Uncooled Infrared Imaging), Wavelength (Near Infrared, Shortwave Infrared, Mid-wave Infrared, and Long-wave Infrared)

The Infrared Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% between 2018 and 2023,to reach USD 7.30 Billion by 2023 from USD 5.16 Billion in 2018.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Infrared Imaging Market:

FLIR Systems (US)

Fluke (US)

Sensors Unlimited (US)

Leonardo DRS (US)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Xenics (Belgium)

Opgal Optronics Industries (Israel)

ew Imaging Technologies (France)

llied Vision Technologies (Germany)

Sofradir (France)

COX (South Korea)

C-Thermal (Austria)

DALI Technology (China)

Tonbo Imaging (India)

IR Cameras (US)

Princeton Infrared Technologies (US)

L3 Technologies (US)

Raptor Photonics (UK)

Princeton Instruments (US)

Episensors (US)

The market for shortwave infrared (SWIR) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Currently, the price of SWIR cameras is higher than most MWIR, LWIR, and NIR cameras, which has restricted their wide-scale adoption. However, owing to technological advancements and efforts made by SWIR camera manufacturers to launch low-priced SWIR cameras, the price of these cameras is expected to decrease in the near future.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for Research Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Infrared Imaging Market

4.2 Infrared Imaging Market, By Wavelength

4.3 Infrared Imaging Market, By Country and Application

4.4 Infrared Imaging Market, By Technology

4.5 Infrared Imaging Market, By Country (2023)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Adoption in Security and Surveillance Application

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Infrared Cameras in Quality Control and Inspection Application

5.2.1.3 High Popularity of Uncooled Infrared Cameras

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Import and Export Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in APAC Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Emerging Application Areas for SWIR Cameras

5.2.3.3 Penetration of Infrared Cameras in Consumer Electronics Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Infrared Cameras

5.2.4.2 Designing Highly Accurate Cameras

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

….and More

