Latest Edge AI Hardware Market by Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Automobile, Smart Speakers, Wearables, and Smart Mirror), Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC and Others)

The Edge AI Hardware Market is expected to register a shipment of 610 Million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1559.3 Million units by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Edge AI Hardware Market:

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Huawei

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Xilinx

ARM

Alphabet

Mediatek

Applied Brain Research

Horizon Robotics

Cadence

Ceva

Imagination Technologies

Synopsys Inc

Hailo

Securerf Corporation

“In Processors, Asic Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period In Edge Ai Hardware Market”

ASIC offers high speed as it is dedicated to performing one particular application only. ASIC offers a user-specific customized solution. An ASIC is dedicated to performing fixed operations extremely fast as the entire chip’s logic area is dedicated to a set of narrow functions. Visual processing unit (VPU) is a class of processors that accelerates machine vision tasks.

“In Term Of Processor Type, The Market For Cpu Is Expected To Hold The Largest Market Share By 2024 In The Edge Ai Hardware Market”

The edge AI hardware market for CPU is expected to witness a shipment of 589 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1380million units by 2024, at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An MPU contains all, or most of, the CPU functions and is the “engine” that goes into motion when the computer is on. CPU is the most commonly used processor for on-device inference in smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables.

