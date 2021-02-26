Latest Cloud Computing Market Report by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS))

The global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 371.4 billion in 2020 to USD 832.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market:

AWS (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Alibaba (China)

SAP (Germany)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

VMware (US)

Rackspace (US)

Salesforce (US)

Adobe (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Workday (US)

Infor (US)

Sage Group (UK)

Intuit (US)

Epicor (US)

IFS (Sweden)

ServiceNow (US)

OpenText (US)

Cisco (US)

Box (US)

Zoho (US)

Citrix (US)

Upland Software (US)

DigitalOcean (US)

Bluelock (US)

OVH (France)

Joyent (US)

Skytap (US)

Virtuestream (US)

Tencent (China)

DXC (US)

NEC (Japan)

Navisite (US)

The key features of IaaS include automated administrative tasks, dynamic scaling, platform virtualization, and network connectivity. IaaS enables enterprises to leverage their IT infrastructure without paying for the construction of the physical infrastructure. Moreover, it provides flexibility, mobility, easy, and scalable access to applications, and enhanced collaboration to help enterprises focus on their core businesses.

The retail and consumer goods vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of emerging and innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Market Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Computing Market

4.1 Market By Deployment Model (2018 vs 2023)

4.2 Market Shares of the Top 3 Verticals 2018

4.3 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

…and More

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the cloud computing market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud computing market and the sub segments.