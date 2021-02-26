Latest Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Application (Patient Care Management, Medical Training & Education, Pharmacy Management, Surgery)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1229543

The Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 769.2 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4,997.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market:

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

DAQRI (US)

Psious (Spain)

Mindmaze (Switzerland)

Firsthand Technology (US)

Medical Realities (UK)

Atheer (US)

Augmedix (US)

Oculus VR (US)

The rising interest of people in AR and VR is the major driver of patient-care management application in the market for augmented reality in healthcare and virtual reality in healthcare. The use of new technologies such as AR and VR would indeed be helpful for patients to remotely seek a doctor’s consultation. The increase in the use of AR and VR for therapies and rehabilitation is expected to drive the augmented reality in healthcare and virtual reality in healthcare market for patient-care management.

Research and diagnostics laboratories run more tests than any other medical testing facilities. The use of AR and VR is expected to help these laboratories increase efficiency by collecting samples and data from remote locations in real time. High- and medium-volume laboratories can use these services to automate testing processes and remotely monitor the equipment.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1229543

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.3.1 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities for the AR and VR in Healthcare Market

4.2 AR and VR in Healthcare Market in APAC

4.3 AR and VR in Healthcare Market: Developed vs Developing Markets, 2017 and 2023 (USD Million)

4.4 AR and VR in Healthcare Market, By Country (2017–2023)

4.5 AR and VR in Healthcare Market, By Application

4.6 VR in Healthcare Market, By Device Type

5 Market Overview

…and More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1229543