India Immunity Booster Market | Chyawanprash Dominating The Market With A Share Of More Than 60%.

Ayurveda is India’s oldest healing science, which is about 5000 years old, Sanskrit word which means “The Science of Life”. Ayurveda is a type of healthcare practice that follows certain principles of natural healing systems, with almost 80% of Indian people using this traditional medicine practice in some form. The increasing popularity of Ayurvedic products and rising health concerns among consumers are the key factors which ultimately giving rises to the overall Ayurvedic Market. In addition, people are more aware about the side effects caused by the long time consumption of the western medicines that drives preference towards Ayurvedic medicines. India is leading the Asia Pacific market with the highest number of new food, drinks, and supplements that bear immune system-boosting claims launched since the mid of the year 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 is acting as a major growth factor for this market as there is a growing need for immunity boosting products.

According to the report titled, “India Immunity Booster Market Outlook, 2020-25” published by Bonafide research, the market is clearly dominated by the Chyawanprash, which can be considered as one of oldest immunity booster in the Indian market with a share of more than 60%. With the innovations in the forms and consumption of the immunity booster products, the other segment which includes these product in form of tea, juices, snacks, etc to grow more popular. The people are likely to be inclined towards these different forms of intakes, rather than Chyawanprash. During the forecast year, south and north region is anticipated to grow at rapid rate and will share 60% of the overall market.

The India immunity booster market is lead by the sales by the sales generated through the general retail stores, followed by the multi brand stores. The online sector is in an initial stage of developing in the region with a share of less than 5% in the market in the year 2019. As the interest of the working population and the improved logistic management by the immunity booster companies, is expected to allow the market share of the online segment grow by the forecasted period. With the chances of kids being prone to the diseases easily, the parents are now being extra conscious in developing their immunity. On the other hand, they are being aware about the side effects of using artificial medications for a long time, which have made them to opt for the natural Ayurvedic immunity boosting options. The problem lies in the taste preference of the kids, and the bitterness of Ayurvedic products creating a dislike for it immediately. This challenged the manufacturers to come up with a variant range to appeal the youngest consumer segment.

Even though the market can be considered to be growing progressively, the market is surrounded with ample of challenges and hurdles. The main being the use of unknown and unheard ingredients and the bitter taste, which the manufacturers are over coming successfully with the introduction of immunity boosters in various forms and flavours.

