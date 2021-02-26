India Gensets Market Share, Leading Players, Growth and Future Analysis

The India gensets market is predicted to rise from $554.5 million in 2019 to $855.1 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period.

This is subsequently pushing up the demand for gensets in the country, as these systems provide centralized and uninterrupted power supply to the manufacturing plants and facilities. Besides the flourishing manufacturing industry, the thriving construction industry is also propelling the sales of gensets in the country. The increasing urbanization and the rapid development of various commercial installations such as logistics centers and telecom towers are driving the growth of the construction industry across the country.

Additionally, the soaring investments being made by various public and private organizations in the development of urban housing infrastructure are causing a huge boom in the country’s construction industry. Furthermore, the rapid development of localized data centers, due to the enactment of various favorable government regulations and data protection policies, is generating a huge demand for power, which is, in turn, pushing up the sales of gensets in the country.

India Gensets Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Power Rating

Below 6 kVA

6 kVA–10 kVA

11 kVA–15 kVA

By Power Requirement

Prime Power

Backup Power

By Application

Commercial By user Retail establishments Offices Telecom towers Hospitals Hotels

Industrial By user Manufacturing Energy & power

Residential

By Engine Capacity

Below 110 cc

110 cc–200 cc

201 cc–400 cc

By Fuel Type