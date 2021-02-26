BusinessWorld

India Gensets Market Share, Leading Players, Growth and Future Analysis

Gensets Market in India

Photo of psintelligence psintelligenceFebruary 26, 2021
India Gensets Market

The India gensets market is predicted to rise from $554.5 million in 2019 to $855.1 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period.

This is subsequently pushing up the demand for gensets in the country, as these systems provide centralized and uninterrupted power supply to the manufacturing plants and facilities. Besides the flourishing manufacturing industry, the thriving construction industry is also propelling the sales of gensets in the country. The increasing urbanization and the rapid development of various commercial installations such as logistics centers and telecom towers are driving the growth of the construction industry across the country.

Additionally, the soaring investments being made by various public and private organizations in the development of urban housing infrastructure are causing a huge boom in the country’s construction industry. Furthermore, the rapid development of localized data centers, due to the enactment of various favorable government regulations and data protection policies, is generating a huge demand for power, which is, in turn, pushing up the sales of gensets in the country.

India Gensets Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Power Rating

  • Below 6 kVA
  • 6 kVA–10 kVA
  • 11 kVA–15 kVA

By Power Requirement

  • Prime Power
  • Backup Power

By Application

  • Commercial
    • By user
      • Retail establishments
      • Offices
      • Telecom towers
      • Hospitals
      • Hotels
  • Industrial
    • By user
      • Manufacturing
      • Energy & power
  • Residential

By Engine Capacity

  • Below 110 cc
  • 110 cc–200 cc
  • 201 cc–400 cc

By Fuel Type

  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • CNG/ LPG
