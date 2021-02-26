India Dry Cell Battery Market | Market Analysis And Forecasts By Zinc, Alkaline, Others.

The report titled “India India Dry Cell Battery Market By Value, By Battery Size, By Battery Type (Zinc, Alkaline, Others), By segment (Organized & Non- Organized), Overview, 2020-2025” gives a complete insight into the performance of dry cell batteries in the Indian market. Globally the dry cell batteries are available in the form of Lithium-ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel Metal Hydride, Sodium based, Zinc based, Vanadium Redox Flow, etc. These batteries are bifurcated into two types; Primary & Secondary. Flashlights, TV and AC remotes, clocks, toys etc. are some of the devices that use batteries as a source of energy. The demand for convenient portable items is the main consideration that drives the dry cell battery market in the world market.

The market of dry cell batteries in India is becoming promising day by day and has grown with a CAGR of above 4% historically. Lack of proper power facilities generates higher demand for these batteries in the rural segment of the country and due to the increasing use of portable equipment in the urban. The higher demand in the rural segment is a higher revenue generator for the dry cell market. Innovative improvements such as compact, long-lasting, disposable are relied upon to give a thriving force to the dry cell battery in the Indian market. The increasing availability and adaption of compact equipment that run on powerful dry cell batteries are driving the year on year growth of dry cell market. The business sectors also play a part in guiding the market with a strategy of providing dry cells with dedicated products like toys, remotes, clocks etc. The dominance of organized players in the market has been viewed as a driving force that has allowed the market to grow at the GAGR of above 5% till 2018-19.

A constantly expanding distribution network to meet the ever-increasing demand, the dry cell batteries are available in all kinds of local stores, malls, and available online too. The strategic product display and attractive packing makes this a low involvement purchase.

Major Companies Present in the market

Eveready Industries India Limited, Panasonic Energy India Limited, Indo National Limited, Duracell India, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Limited

Considered for the report:

• Geography: India

• Base year: 2018-19

• Estimated year: 2019-20

• Forecasted year: 2024-25

Objectives of the report:

• To present a global & India outlook on dry cell battery & flashlight market and industry

• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global battery market in terms of value

• To analyze and forecast the global market size of the primary battery market in terms of value

• To analyze and forecast the dry cell battery & flashlight market size in India in terms of value

• To analyze and forecast the dry cell battery & flashlight market size in India in terms of volume

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India dry cell battery market in terms of value

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India dry cell battery market in terms of volume

• To define and forecast India dry cell battery market in terms of the segment by size (‘aa’, ‘aaa’, ‘c’, ‘d’ & ‘9v’), by market (organize & unorganized), by type (Zinc-Carbon, Alkaline & other), by company (Eveready, Duracell, Panasonic, Nippo & others), by demographics(rural & urban) and by region (north, east, south & west).

• To provide analysis on the leading players of dry cell battery market in India

Scope of the report:

• Global battery technology market outlook

• Global primary battery market outlook

• India dry cell & flashlight market outlook

• India dry cell battery market outlook

• India economic profile

• Company profiles

Intended audience:

This report can be useful to industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related in the Dry Cell Battery industry, government bodies, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. India Demographic Insight

4. Global Battery Technology Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Technology

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Region

4.2.2. By Type (Primary v/s Secondary)

5. Global Primary Battery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Technology

5.2. Market Share by Region

6. Global Flashlight Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Type (LED vs. Others)

6.2. Market Share by Application

7. India Dry Cell and Flashlight Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. Organized Vs. Unorganized

7.2.2. By Region

7.2.3. By Demographics

7.2.4. By Company

8. India Dry Cell Battery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. Organized Vs. Unorganized

8.2.2. By Size of Battery

8.2.3. By Type of Battery

8.2.4. By Company

8.2.5. By Demographics

8.2.6. By Region

8.3. Pricing Analysis

9. India Economic Profile

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Eveready Industries India Limited

10.2. Panasonic Energy India Limited

10.3. Indo National Limited

10.4. Duracell India

10.5. Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Limited

11. Disclaimer

