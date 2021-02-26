Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Set to Surge Sharply in Coming Years

The increasing geriatric population, introduction of advanced products, and rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) in developing countries are expected to be the key trends in the healthcare sector. As a result, the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market, which generated $2,657.6 million in 2016, is predicted to reach $4,386.6 million by 2023 at a 7.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2023 (forecast period).

Molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, and urinalysis are the categories of the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market when it is segmented based on test type. Among these, the immunoassay category held the largest share in 2016 due to the increasing incidence of surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), gastrointestinal infections, and other HAIs. During the forecast period, the molecular diagnostics category will witness the fastest growth. This is attributed to the increasing HAI incidence, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and rapid adoption of this test type in emerging economies.

Till 2023, North America is predicted to hold the largest share in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market, as the prevalence of such health issues is extremely high in the continent. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that every day in the U.S., one in 31 hospital patients contracts at least one HAI. Additionally, the presence of established market players, who are coming up with advanced diagnostics tests and instruments, is helping the market advance in the region.

