Growth of the Charcoal Briquettes Market in Asia

The smoky aroma and charred flavor of barbecued food are drawing an increasing number of people in Asia toward it. This is the prime reason that the Asian charcoal briquettes market will advance to $1,158.4 million by 2024 from $952.5 million in 2019, at a 6.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2024. Already vastly popular in Europe and North America, the idea of grilling, barbecuing, or smoking the food on a charcoal-fired flame/heat is finding more takers in Asia too.

Japan is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Asian charcoal briquettes market in the years to come. Almost all the briquettes produced in or imported to Japan are utilized in barbecue, and during the Tokyo Olympics, the footfall at barbecue restaurants would increase manifold. Therefore, in order to fulfill the demand, Japan is expected to source a large amount of charcoal briquettes from other countries.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Type

Hexagonal

Coconut Shell

Octagonal

Round

By Application