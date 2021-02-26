Global XPS Geofoams Market Research Report 2021
XPS Geofoams research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Softness
- Hardness
Segment by Application
- Road Construction
- Road Widening
- Bridge Abutment
- Airport Runway
- Other
By Company
- Carlisle Construction Materials
- ACH Foam Technologies
- Atlas EPS
- Amvic Building Systems
- Poly Molding
- Beaver Plastics
- Expol
- FMI-EPS
- DrewFoam Companies
- Le Groupe LegerLite
- VersaTech
- Thermafoam
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 XPS Geofoams Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of XPS Geofoams
1.2 XPS Geofoams Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global XPS Geofoams Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Softness
1.2.3 Hardness
1.3 XPS Geofoams Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global XPS Geofoams Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Road Construction
1.3.3 Road Widening
1.3.4 Bridge Abutment
1.3.5 Airport Runway
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global XPS Geofoams Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global XPS Geofoams Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global XPS Geofoams Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global XPS Geofoams Market by Region
1.5.1 Global XPS Geofoams Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America XPS Geofoams Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe XPS Geofoams Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China XPS Geofoams Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan XPS Geofoams Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global XPS Geofoams Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global XPS Geofoams Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
