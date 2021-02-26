Global Specialty Polyamides Market Research Report 2021
Global Specialty Polyamides Market 2021
The Specialty Polyamides report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Specialty Polyamides Segment by Type:
- PA 6/10
- PA 6/12
- PA 10/10
- PA 10/12
- PA 11
Specialty Polyamides Segment by Application:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Energy
- Industrial Coatings
- Others
Specialty Polyamides By Company:
- Evonik Industries
- Arekma
- BASF
- DuPont
- DSM
- Asahi Kasei
- LG Chem
- INVISTA
- Solvay
- Radici Group
Specialty Polyamides Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Specialty Polyamides Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
