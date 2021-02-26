Global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) Market Size, Share and Forecast 2027 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

Global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The growth of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market enhanced by the growing cases of AIDS and rise in research and development activities conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies. In addition, advances in the treatment rate and high involvement of government initiatives and awareness program are some of the impacting factors for the demand of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) drugs. Nevertheless, product recalls coupled with shortage of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is life-threatening infectious diseases caused by microorganism including bacteria, viruses or parasites through sexual contact with an infected person. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) impose a substantial strain on the health budget worldwide. These diseases significantly affected the quality of patient’s life as well as reproductive health.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market are Abbott, Gilead Sciences, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, Hologic, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, TaiMed Biologics Inc and others.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented into HIV/AIDS, human papilloma virus (HPV), gonorrhoea, syphilis and others.

The treatment type section of the global sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is antibiotics and antiviral drugs.

Based on route of administration, the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the l sexually transmitted infections (STIs) market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

