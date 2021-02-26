Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

300 mm

200 mm

? 150 mm

Segment by Application

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

By Company

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

MEMC (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer

1.2 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 300 mm

1.2.3 200 mm

1.2.4 ? 150 mm

1.3 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Memory

1.3.3 Logic/MPU

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.4.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5.3 Europe Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5.5 China Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5.5 Japan Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global S

