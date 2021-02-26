Global Quantum Computing Market || keyplayers 1QB Information Technologies Inc, QC Ware, Corp, Google Inc, QxBranch LLC

The report “Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Simulation, Optimizing, and Sampling), By End-Use Industry (Defense Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Banking and Finance, and Energy and Power), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global quantum computing market is projected to grow from US$ 115.1 Million in 2019 to US$ 920.0 Million by 2029. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of quantum computing in defense is driving the global quantum computing market. In addition, rising incidences of cybercrime across the globe is augmenting the global quantum computing market.

Key Highlights:

On March 4, 2019, Microsoft Corporation launched quantum computing network platform. It is high-powered computing hardware unveiled at “Richmond HQ”.

On January 8, 2019, International Business Machines Corporation launched world’s first commercial quantum computer which is 2.0-qubit IBM Q System One sealed within airtight half-inch thick borosilicate glass enclosure.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global quantum computing market accounted for US$ 115.1 Million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 26.0 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, end-use industry, and region.

By component, the simulation segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global quantum computing market over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising adoption of quantum computing in healthcare, automotive, entertainment, banking, finance, and defense sector.

By application, the energy and power segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global quantum computing market in the near future, owing to lucrative opportunities present in the nuclear and renewable sector.

By region, the North America quantum computing market is expected to account for major revenue share in global quantum computing market, followed by other regions. This is attributed to increasing investment in research and development of quantum computers and presence of quantum computing market players in countries such as U.S. The Asia Pacific quantum computing market is expected to register second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global market over the forecast period in 2018.

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Simulation, Optimizing, and Sampling), By End-Use Industry (Defense Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Banking and Finance, and Energy and Power), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global quantum computing market include Wave Systems Corp, 1QB Information Technologies Inc, QC Ware, Corp, Google Inc, QxBranch LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, ID Quantique SA, and Atos SE.

