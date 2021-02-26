Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Research Report 2021
Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application
Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) Pipes
- Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SSAW) Pipes
- Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) Pipes
- Others
Segment by Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
By Company
- EVRAZ
- Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
- JFE
- Jindal SAW Ltd
- Europipe Group
- Essar Steel
- Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
- American SpiralWeld Pipe
- Zhejiang Kingland
- Tenaris
- Cenergy Holdings
- TMK
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
- CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing
- Chu Kong Pipe
- Baosteel
- Borusan Mannesmann
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe
1.2 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) Pipes
1.2.3 Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SSAW) Pipes
1.2.4 Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) Pipes
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Oil and Gas Conductor Pipe E
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store