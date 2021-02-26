Global Natural Astaxanthin Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin
World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.
Summary
Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.
?s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.
This research report indicated that the global Natural Astaxanthin market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021–2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.
Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015–2026) of Natural Astaxanthin Market by Include
- China
- EU
- North America
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Natural Astaxanthin Market?
- Cyanotech
- Yunnan Alphy Biotech
- Parry Nutraceuticals
- Fuji
- Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin
- BGG
- Piveg
- Biogenic
- Algatechnologies
- ADM
…
Major Type of Natural Astaxanthin Covered in report:
- Astaxanthin Oleoresin
- Astaxanthin Powder
- Others
Application Segments Covered in Market
- Nutraceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Food & Beverages
- Feed
- Others
Table of content
Table of Contents
Global Natural Astaxanthin Market 2015–2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin
1 Market Scope
1.1 Product Details and Introduction
1.1.1 Astaxanthin Oleoresin -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers
1.1.2 Astaxanthin Powder -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers
1.1.3 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers
1.2 Market Snapshot
1.2.1 Major Companies Overview
1.2.2 Market Concentration
1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
2 Regional Market Analysis
2.1 China Natural Astaxanthin Status and Prospect (2015–2026)
2.1.1 China Natural Astaxanthin Market Size and Growth Rate (2015–2026)
2.1.2 China Natural Astaxanthin Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015–2020)
2.2 EU Natural Astaxanthin Status and Prospect (2015–2026)
2.2.1 EU Natural Astaxanthin Market Size and Growth Rate (2015–2026)
2.2.2 EU Natural Astaxanthin Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015–2020)
2.3 USA Natural Astaxanthin Status and Prospect (2015–2026)
2.3.1 USA Natural Astaxanthin Market Size and Growth Rate (2015–2026)
2.3.2 USA Natural Astaxanthin Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015–2020)
2.4 Japan Natural Astaxanthin Status and Prospect (2015–2026)
2.4.1 Japan Natural Astaxanthin Mark
