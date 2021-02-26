Global Magnesium Carbonate Market Research Report 2021

Global Magnesium Carbonate Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Light Magnesium Carbonate

Heavy Magnesium Carbonate

Light magnesium Carbonate had a market share of 65% in 2018.

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Plastic & Rubber Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paints & Inks

Pulp & Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Others

By Company

Naikai Salt Industries Co.,LTD

Konoshima Chemical

SCORA S.A.S

Rahul Magnesia Pvt. Ltd.

Bakhtawar Industries

Yingkou Magnesite Chemical

Hebei Gaolin

Zehui Chemical

Xingtai Messi

Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical

Yixing Lark Fine Chemical

Meishen

Dandong Yulong

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Middle East & Africa

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

