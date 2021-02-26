Global Magnesium Carbonate Market Research Report 2021
Magnesium Carbonate Market
Global Magnesium Carbonate Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Light Magnesium Carbonate
- Heavy Magnesium Carbonate
- Light magnesium Carbonate had a market share of 65% in 2018.
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Plastic & Rubber Industry
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Paints & Inks
- Pulp & Paper Industry
- Food & Beverage
- Others
By Company
- Naikai Salt Industries Co.,LTD
- Konoshima Chemical
- SCORA S.A.S
- Rahul Magnesia Pvt. Ltd.
- Bakhtawar Industries
- Yingkou Magnesite Chemical
- Hebei Gaolin
- Zehui Chemical
- Xingtai Messi
- Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical
- Yixing Lark Fine Chemical
- Meishen
- Dandong Yulong
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Middle East & Africa
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
