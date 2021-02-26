Global Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Research Report 2021

Global Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Segment by Application

Auto Production

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Auto Parts Update

Other

By Company

Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Blue Solutions SA (Bollore)

BYD Company Limited

China Aviation Lithium Battery

Deutsche Accumotive

Electrovaya

Enerdel

GS Yuasa International

Harbin Coslight Power

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy

Hitachi Vehicle Energy

Johnson Controls

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

LG Chem

Daimler

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

Shenzhen Bak Battery (China Bak)

SK Innovation

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock

Toshiba Corporation

Wanxiang Group

Zhejiang Tianneng Energy Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

