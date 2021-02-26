Global Hepatitis C Market Status and Outlook 2021-2028: Shared in a Latest Research available at DBMR

Growing cases of chronic bloodborne infection drives the hepatitis C market. Due to increased cases of mistakenly inhaled illicit drugs, patients with HIV-AIDS, exposure to infected blood and family history with hepatitis C will boost up the hepatitis C market growth. Moreover, increased clinical trials and increased demand of antiviral drugs for the treatment of hepatitis C will boost up the global hepatitis C market. However, lack of patient’s awareness in developing countries and stringent FDA guidelines for the approval of new treatment or drugs may hamper the global hepatitis C market.

Hepatitis C is the viral infection that causes inflammation in the liver and sometimes not treated earlier may causes serious liver damage. Hepatitis C is transmitted through the infected blood of patients. Certain medical conditions such as HIV-AIDS, heavy alcohol use, toxin and some medication can develop hepatitis C infection which is causes by virus. Symptoms of Hepatitis includes hepatic encephalopathy, easily bleeding & bruising, fatigue, poor appetite, jaundice, dark-coloured urine, itchy skin, ascites, swallowing in legs. According to the survey report published by “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” in 2016, 2.4 million peoples infected by the hepatitis C in the U.S.

Hepatitis C market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the hepatitis C market is segmented into acute hepatitis C, chronic hepatitis C, and others

On the basis of diagnosis, the hepatitis C market is segmented into blood test, liver damage test and others

On the basis of treatment, the hepatitis C market is segmented medication, liver transplantation and others. Medication segment further divided into antiviral drugs and interferons

Route of administration segment of hepatitis C market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

Key Developments for the Hepatitis C:

In 2017, AbbVie Inc., received the U.S. FDA approval of MAVYRET (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in all major genotypes (GT 1-6) in as short as 8 weeks. Also, MAVYRET approved in European countries and japan. With this, the company has enhanced its brand image in the market

In 2017, Gilead Sciences Inc., received approval in Canada for VOSEVI(Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir/Voxilaprevir) for re-treatment of certain patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. VOSEVI also approved in the United States, China, Singapore. With this approval, the company has enhanced its brand image in the market

Hepatitis C market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hepatitis C market.

The major players covered in the hepatitis C market are Abbvie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol -Myers Squibb Company, F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., Biogen Inc., Schering Life Sciences., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc, among others.

