Global Elastomeric Coating Market Research Report 2021
Global Elastomeric Coating Market
Global Elastomeric Coating Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Silicone
- Butyl
- Others
Segment by Application
- Wall coatings
- Roof coatings
- Floor/horizontal surface coatings
- Others
By Company
- BASF Se
- Henry
- PPG Industries Inc.
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Nippon Paints
- Progressive Painting Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Jotun A/s
- Clariant
- Rodda Paints
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Elastomeric Coating Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elastomeric Coating
1.2 Elastomeric Coating Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Silicone
1.2.5 Butyl
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Elastomeric Coating Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Wall coatings
1.3.3 Roof coatings
1.3.4 Floor/horizontal surface coatings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Elastomeric Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Elastomeric Coating Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
