Global Elastomeric Coating Market Research Report 2021

Global Elastomeric Coating Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Silicone

Butyl

Others

Segment by Application

Wall coatings

Roof coatings

Floor/horizontal surface coatings

Others

By Company

BASF Se

Henry

PPG Industries Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Nippon Paints

Progressive Painting Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun A/s

Clariant

Rodda Paints

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Elastomeric Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elastomeric Coating

1.2 Elastomeric Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Silicone

1.2.5 Butyl

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Elastomeric Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Wall coatings

1.3.3 Roof coatings

1.3.4 Floor/horizontal surface coatings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Elastomeric Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Elastomeric Coating Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Elastomeric Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

