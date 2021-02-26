Global Biosimilars Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)
- Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
Segment by Application
- Oncology
- Blood Disorders
- Growth Hormonal Deficiency
- Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Pfizer
- Novartis
- Biocon
- Biogen
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Merck KgaA
- Mylan
- Eli Lilly
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- Amgen
- Celltrion
- Samsung Biologics
- Roche
- Probiomed
- Apotex
- Chong Kun Dang
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals
- Gedeon Richter
- Biocad
- Coherus Bioscience
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
Table of content
1 Biosimilars Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosimilars
1.2 Biosimilars Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021–2027)
1.2.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)
1.2.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins
1.3 Biosimilars Segment by Application
1.3.1 Biosimilars Sales Comparison by Application: (2021–2027)
1.3.2 Oncology
1.3.3 Blood Disorders
1.3.4 Growth Hormonal Deficiency
1.3.5 Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Biosimilars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue 2016–2027
1.4.2 Global Biosimilars Sales 2016–2027
1.4.3 Biosimilars Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Biosimilars Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.3 Global Biosimilars Average Price by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Biosimilars Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Biosimilars Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Biosimilars Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Biosimilars Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1,
