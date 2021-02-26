Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Research Report 2021
Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market 2021
The Bioplastics & Biopolymers report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Bioplastics & Biopolymers Segment by Type:
- Bio-PE
- Starch Blends
- PLA
- Bio-PET
- Biodegradable Polyesters
- Regenerated Cellulose
- Polylactic Acid
- Poly Hydroxyalkonoates
Bioplastics & Biopolymers Segment by Application:
- Packaging
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Consumer Products
Bioplastics & Biopolymers By Company:
- BASF
- Braskem
- Metabolix
- Meredian
- Plantic
- Corbion
- Novamont
- Natureworks
- Biome Technologies
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Bioplastics & Biopolymers Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Bioplastics & Biopolymers Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
