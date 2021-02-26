Global Battery Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players.

The report title ‘Global Battery Market Outlook, 2026’ published by Bonafide Research gives a complete insight on the battery classified on basis of type (primary & secondary), technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium & nickel metal hydride), and application (automotive, industrial & portable). The overall battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecasted period of 2021-26. Globally the secondary battery type has been an unbeatable market dominator. The number of people without access to electricity in the African region is to increase by over 600 million in 2030, despite efforts to boost electrification. The Sub-Saharan and rural south Asian regions, in particular, are expected to be one of the central hotspots for off-grid solar initiatives. As a result, the use of energy storage with solar photovoltaic technology has been gaining popularity in these countries, which is likely to create an enormous opportunity for the battery market. The Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific region together are expected to account for a market share of over 50% by the end of the forecasted period.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/210239991

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to cross a market of USD 60 Billion by the end of the forecasted period, recording the highest CAGR. Major factors driving the market include declining prices, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, growing renewable sector, and increased sale of consumer electronics. On the other hand, the demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is the hindrance to the market growth. Significant increases in battery energy density will probably require a disruptive technology involving a lithium anode. The market-leading segment of lead-acid batteries is expected to report the lowest CAGR of 5.98% through the forecasted period. High demand for portable electronics, including LCDs, smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices such as fitness bands, is boosting the market growth. The market is expected to observe substantial growth on account of technological advancements in terms of enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and product innovation.

The automotive sector recorded at a market of USD 37.65 Billion in 2015 is expected to be the major application segment for the battery market in the near future. In the current market scenario, policy support plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Policy support enables market growth by making vehicles appealing to consumers, reducing risks for investors, and encouraging manufacturers to develop electric vehicles on a large scale. Falling battery prices and improving technology are expected to bring price-competitive electric vehicles to the market, creating a demand for battery technologies. The share of portable battery applications is expected to decline further to a share of 32.54% by the end of the year 2026.

New markets that further boost battery growth are the electric bicycle and storage systems for renewable energy, from which homeowners, businesses, and developing nations are benefiting. Large grid storage batteries collect surplus energy during high activity and bridge the gap when the input is low or when user demand is heavy. The market comprises a network of players, including major global players as well as localized regional players. Most of these companies are headquartered in China, making it the highest contributing country, with 12.69% in 2020. Key players in the global battery market Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, Delphi Automotive LLP, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation among others.

Companies Mentioned: A123 System LLC, BYD Company Limited, C&D Technologies Inc, Clarios, Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Limited, GS Yuasa International Limited, Hitachi Chemical Corporation Limited, LG Chem Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Group SA, Samsung Corporation Limited, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

• Geography: Global

• Base year: 2020

• Historical year: 2015

• Forecasted year: 2026

REGIONS COVERED:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The report also covers the major countries in the region with a clear comparison of the past performance and the estimated growth of the market in the forecasted period. In addition, the market is studied in detail with respect to the different types of the battery and its purposes regionally.

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

• Market Size By Value for the time period (2015-2026F)

• Market Share by Battery Type (Primary & Secondary)

• Market Share by Battery Technology (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Cadmium & Nickel Metal Hydride)

• Market Share by Battery Application (Automotive, Industrial & Portable)

• Market Share by Region

• Market Share by Country

• Market Share by Company

Key Points Covered in this report:

• Market Evolution through value and volume CAGRs at different verticals

• Detailed discussion on the market dynamics that influence the market and the possible opportunities

• In sights on the market leader’s performance including market shares, strategies, products, financial positions, etc

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/210239991/global-battery-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Battery Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size by Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Battery Type

3.2.2. By Battery Technology

3.2.3. By Application

3.2.4. By Region

3.2.5. By Country

3.2.6. By Company

3.3. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook

3.4. Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Outlook

3.5. Global Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Outlook

3.6. Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Outlook

4. North America Battery Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Battery Type

4.2.2. By Battery Technology

4.2.3. By Application

4.2.4. By Country

4.3. US Battery Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size by Value

4.3.2. Market Share

4.4. Mexico Battery Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size by Value

4.4.2. Market Share

4.5. Canada Battery Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size by Value

4.5.2. Market Share

5. Europe Battery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Battery Type

5.2.2. By Battery Technology

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.4. By Country

5.3. Germany Battery Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size by Value

5.3.2. Market Share

5.4. UK Battery Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size by Value

5.4.2. Market Share

5.5. France Battery Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size by Value

5.5.2. Market Share

5.6. Italy Battery Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market Size by Value

5.6.2. Market Share

5.7. Spain Battery Market Outlook

5.7.1. Market Size by Value

5.7.2. Market Share

5.8. Russia Battery Market Outlook

5.8.1. Market Size by Value

5.8.2. Market Share

6. Asia Pacific Battery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Battery Type

6.2.2. By Battery Technology

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. China Battery Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size by Value

6.3.2. Market Share

6.4. Japan Battery Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size by Value

6.4.2. Market Share

6.5. Australia Battery Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size by Value

6.5.2. Market Share

6.6. India Battery Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size by Value

6.6.2. Market Share

7. Latin America Battery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Battery Type

7.2.2. By Battery Technology

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Brazil Battery Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size by Value

7.3.2. Market Share

7.4. Argentina Battery Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size by Value

7.4.2. Market Share

7.5. Colombia Battery Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size by Value

7.5.2. Market Share

8. Middle East & Africa Battery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Battery Type

8.2.2. By Battery Technology

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. UAE Battery Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size by Value

8.3.2. Market Share

8.4. Saudi Arabia Battery Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size by Value

8.4.2. Market Share

8.5. Qatar Battery Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size by Value

8.5.2. Market Share

8.6. South Africa Battery Market Outlook

8.6.1. Market Size by Value

8.6.2. Market Share

9 History and Manufacturing Process

9.1 Lead Acid Battery

9.2 Lithium Ion Battery

9.3 Nickel Cadmium Battery

9.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Key Drivers

10.2 Key Challenges

11 Market Trends and Developments

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 A123 Systems LLC

12.2.2 BYD Company Limited

12.2.3 C&D Technologies Inc.

12.2.4 Clarios

12.2.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Corporation Limited

12.2.6 GS Yuasa International Limited

12.2.7 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Limited

12.2.8 LG Chem Limited

12.2.9 Panasonic Corporation

12.2.10 Saft Group SA

12.2.11 Samsung Corporation Limited

12.2.12 Sony Corporation

12.2.13 Toshiba Corporation

12.3 Company Overviews

12.3.1 Akasol

12.3.2 Altairnano

12.3.3 AMBRI

12.3.4 American Battery Solution Inc

12.3.5 Aquion Energy

12.3.6 ARTS Energy

12.3.7 ATLASBX Corporative Limited

12.3.8 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

12.3.9 Autox Limited

12.3.10 Battery Streak

12.3.11 Bosch

12.3.12 BroadBit

12.3.13 Continental AG

12.3.14 Coslight India

12.3.15 Crown Battery Manufacturing Company

12.3.16 Duracell

12.3.17 E4V

12.3.18 Electrovaya

12.3.19 Energizer

12.3.20 Enersys

12.3.21 Eveready Industries

12.3.22 Grepow

12.3.23 Johnson Controls

12.3.24 Leoch International Technology Limited

12.3.25 Middle East Battery Company

12.3.26 Nexeon

12.3.27 Northvolt

12.3.28 OptimumNano Energy

12.3.29 Oxis Energy

12.3.30 Phinergy

12.3.31 Primearth EV Energy

12.3.32 Solid Power

12.3.33 StoreDot

12.3.34 Targray

12.3.35 Varta Storage

12.3.36 Zhongyin Battery Corporative Limited

13 Strategic Recommendations

14 Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

[email protected]

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.