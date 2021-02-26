Uncategorized

Global Ballistic Composites Market Research Report 2021

Ballistic Composites Market

Global Ballistic Composites Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Aramid
  • UHMPE
  • Glass
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Vehicle Armor
  • Body Armor
  • Helmets & Face Protection
  • Others

By Company

  • BAE Systems
  • Gurit
  • Honeywell International
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate
  • Royal DSM
  • II-VI M Cubed
  • Barrday
  • FY-Composites
  • Gaffco Ballistics
  • JPS Composite Materials
  • Matrix Composites
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics
  • Southern States
  • TEIJIN

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

