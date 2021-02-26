Global Baby & Adult Diaper Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players.

“Global Baby Diaper By Market ( Overall, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East- Africa ) By Company, By Type, By Region, By Country & Adult Diaper By Market Size ( Overall, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East- Africa ), By Company, By Product Type ( Disposable, Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable ), By Region, By Country, Outlook ( Trends & Forecast ), 2025” gives a detailed analysis of the diaper market around the world.

Traditionally, the cloth was used as a diaper but due to its necessity of frequent washing and sanitizing, there emerged a demand for disposable diapers. Since recent years, the world is experiencing growth in the diaper industry. Increased birth and fertility rate in some parts around the globe had emerged the necessity of baby diapers. On the other side, the aging population has led to the necessity of adult incontinence products including adult diapers. The diaper market has always evolved in terms of innovations with respect to time. This has urged diaper manufacturers to develop new products that can provide the utmost safety and comfort. Despite the augmented usage of diapers in developed countries, the developing countries are also undergoing the growth and awareness of diapers which has led the companies to expand their business in the developing sector.

The global diaper market was growing with a CAGR of more than 6% during the review period of 2014-2019 and is expected to grow to 98.82 billion at the end of the forecasted the year 2025. Both adult and baby diapers together create the diaper market. Most of the revenue for the baby diaper segment is collected by china whereas, in the case of adult diapers, most of the revenue is owned by the United States. The baby diaper market is expected to fall in the regions where the birth and fertility rates are comparatively low but the aging population with longer life expectancy will increase the market for adult diapers. With the technological advancements in the diaper industry, the baby diaper industry is experiencing new trends with a complete line of variable products such as disposable diapers, training pants, swim pants, cloth diapers, biodegradable diapers and limited edition such as printed diapers, denim pants, etc. Moreover, innovations such as fluffs, dual grip, dual strips, leak guard, etc have helped to develop a complete range of products. On the other hand, the adult diapers are improved with their absorption capacity and design such as brief diapers, flat band, pull-ups, adhesive band, etc which have provided a variant in accordance with comfort and fit.

All these trends have helped to grow the diaper market by introducing competitive products that can help the consumer to select the best quality. The diaper industry also developed biodegradable diapers made from natural fiber which can decompose in a short span of time.

In today’s modern world, trends have played an important role in the diaper market. Trends such as demand for thinner diapers with high absorbency are leading in the market. Moreover, digital media such as social networking, websites, e-commerce have also eased the buying of diapers. customers can compare different qualities at just one click and choose the best one out of it.

The prominent companies of the diaper industry include Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, Unicharm Corporation, SCA Hygiene, Daio paper corporation, Kao corporation, Johnsons & Johnsons, Domtar corporation, Hengan international group, DryLock technologies.

Covered in the report:

• Global diaper market

• Global baby diaper market

• Global adult diaper market

• Global diaper market dynamics

• Market trends & developments

• Key facts about the leading market players

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global baby & adult diaper market scenario:

• Global diaper market scenario (Historical & forecast)

• Global diaper market size (baby & adult)

• Global diaper market share (by company, type, region, country)

• Global baby diaper market scenario ( Historical& forecast)

• Global baby diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• Global baby diaper market share (by country, company, type, region)

• North America baby diaper market scenario ( Historical& forecast)

• North America baby diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• North America baby diaper market share (by country, company, type, region)

• Latin America baby diaper market scenario ( Historical& forecast)

• Latin America baby diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• Latin America baby diaper market share (by country, company, type, region)

• Europe baby diaper market scenario ( Historical& forecast)

• Europe baby diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• Europe baby diaper market share (by country, company, type, region)

• Asia Pacific baby diaper market scenario ( Historical& forecast)

• Asia Pacific baby diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• Asia Pacific baby diaper market share (by country, company, type, region)

• Middle East-Africa baby diaper market scenario ( Historical& forecast)

• Middle East-Africa baby diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• Middle East-Africa baby diaper market share (by country, company, type, region)

• Global adult market scenario ( Historical & forecast)

• Global adult diaper size( Historical & forecast)

• Global adult diaper market share (by company, region, country)

• Global diaper market dynamics

• Market trends & developments

• company profiles of leading companies

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Regional Breakup

4. Global Diaper Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size (Baby & Adult)

4.1.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

4.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Type

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Country

5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook

5.1. Global Birth Rate and Fertility Rate

5.2. Market Size

5.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

5.2.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Type

5.3.3. By Region

5.3.4. By Country

6. North America Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate

6.2. Market Size

6.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook (By Type)

6.2.2. North America Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.3. North America Cloth Baby Diaper Market Size(By Country)

6.2.4. North America Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.5. North America Training Baby Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.2.6. North America Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Size (By Country)

6.3. Market Share

6.3.1. By Country

6.3.2. By Type

6.4. USA Baby Diaper Market

6.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.4.3. Canada Baby Diaper Market

6.4.4. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Size

6.4.5. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.5. Mexico Baby Diaper Market

6.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6.6. Rest of the North America Baby Diaper Market Size

6.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market

6.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7. Europe Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate

7.2. Market Size

7.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

7.2.2. Europe Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.2.3. Europe Cloth Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.2.4. Europe Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.2.5. Europe Training Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.2.6. Europe Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Outlook

7.3. Market Share

7.3.1. By Country

7.3.2. By Type

7.4. Germany Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.5. France Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.6. U.K Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.7. Italy Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.8. Spain Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.8.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.8.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.9. Rest of the Europe Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.9.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7.9.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8. Latin America Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate

8.2. Market Size

8.2.1. Overall Diaper Market Outlook

8.2.2. Latin America Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.2.3. Latin America Cloth Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.2.4. Latin America Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.2.5. Latin America Training Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.2.6. Latin America Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Outlook

8.3. Market Share

8.3.1. By Country

8.3.2.2 By Type

8.4. Columbia Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

8.5. Argentina Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market

8.6. Chile Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

8.7. Rest of the Latin America Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

8.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate (2010-2017)

9.2. Market Size

9.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.2.2. Asia-Pacific Disposable Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

9.2.3. Asia-Pacific Cloth Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

9.2.4. Asia-Pacific Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

9.2.5. Asia-Pacific Training Baby Diaper Market (By Country)

9.2.6. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market (By Country)

9.3. Market Share

9.3.1. By Country

9.3.2. By Type

9.4. China Baby Diaper Market Size

9.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

9.5. Japan Baby Diaper Market Size

9.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.6. South East Asia Baby Diaper Market Size

9.6.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.6.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

9.7. Australia Baby Diaper Market Size

9.7.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.7.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

9.8. India Baby Diaper Market Size

9.8.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

9.8.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

9.9. Rest of the Asia-Pacific Baby Diaper Market Size

9.9.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.1. Birth Rate & Fertility Rate

10.2. Market Size By Value

10.2.1. Overall Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.2.2. Middle East & Africa Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.2.3. Middle East & Africa Cloth Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa Swim Pants Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa Training Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.2.6. Middle East & Africa Biodegradable/Others Diaper Market Outlook

10.3. Market Share By Type

10.4. Middle East Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.4.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.4.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

10.5. Africa Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.5.1. Disposable Baby Diaper Market Outlook

10.5.2. Cloth, Training, Swim pants, Biodegradable Diaper Market Outlook

11. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size

11.1.1. Overall Adult Diaper Market Outlook

11.1.2. North America Diaper Market Outlook

11.1.3. South America Diaper Market Outlook

11.1.4. Europe Diaper Market Outlook

11.1.5. APAC Diaper Market Outlook

11.1.6. Africa & Middle East Diaper Market Outlook

11.2. Market Share

11.2.1. By Company

11.2.2. By Region

11.2.3. By Country

12. Global Diaper Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Innovations have been done with the passage of time

13.2. Delayed Toilet Training of Children in Developed Countries Leads to Bigger Diaper

13.3. Global Growth In E-Commerce Sales

13.4. Impact of digital marketing & building emotional connections with the consumers

13.5. Increased health problems in older people push the Incontinence products high

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Procter & Gamble

14.2. Kimberly & Clark Corporation

14.3. Unicharm Corporation

14.4. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Hygiene

14.5. Domtar Corporation

14.6. The Daio Paper Corporation

14.7. Ontex Group

14.8. Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

14.9. Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

14.10. Johnson & Johnson,

14.11. Dr. Schumacher GmbH

14.12. SHP (Slovak Hygienic Paper) Group

14.13. RockLine Industries

14.14. Drylock Technologies

14.15. Société d’Articles Hygiéniques – LILAS

14.16. Paul Hartmann AG

14.17. Georgia Pacific LLC

14.18. Novatis International AG

14.19. Sofidel Group

14.20. Abena Group

14.21. Intigena Group

14.22. Faderco Algeria

14.23. Codi International BV

14.24. Albaad Group

14.25. First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

14.26. Medline Industries, Inc.

14.27. Toruskie Zakady Materiaów Opatrunkowych (TZMO)

14.28. Bemax Inc .

14.29. Delipap Oy

14.30. Hengan International Group company

14.31. Kao Corporation

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. Disclaimer

