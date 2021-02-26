Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market || keyplayers Alifax Holding S.p.A., Creative Diagnostics, Resistell AG,

The report “Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product (Automated Laboratory Instruments, Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products, Susceptibility Testing Disks, MIC strips, Susceptibility Plates, Culture and Growth Media, and Consumables), By Method (Dilution, Disk Diffusion, ETEST, Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, and Genotypic Methods), By Application (Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Antiparasitic Testing, and Others Susceptibility Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Research and Academic Institutes), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to grow from US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 5.3 billion by 2029. Global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is driven by the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections and surge in awareness about infection control in health care system.

Key Highlights:

Omadacycline was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018. Omadacycline is a modern tetracycline that has activity against a broad spectrum of bacteria including gram-positive, gram-negative, and drug-resistant strains.

In 2014, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis rates were high in India and treatment for the disease is generally limited.

According to study of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., the accelerate ID/AST System or ID/AST System (Accelerate) aims to reduce the turnaround time by using genetic methods. The device can identify infectious pathogens in a matter of hours instead of days, reducing diagnostic time by 30 to 50 hours.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market accounted for US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, method, type, application, end user, and region.

By product, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, susceptibility testing disks, mic strips, susceptibility plates, culture and growth media, and consumables.

By method, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into dilution, disk diffusion, ETEST, automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and genotypic methods.

By type, antibacterial testing holds major share of antimicrobial susceptibility testing market owing to increasing prevalence of infections due to bacterial pathogens and increasing guidelines streamlining the process of AST.

By application, clinical diagnostics segment holds largest share owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for diagnostic applications.

By end user, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and research and academic institutes.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to become lucrative region for global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to increase in number of microbial infections followed by consumption of antibiotics.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to become lucrative region for global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to increase in number of microbial infections followed by consumption of antibiotics.

The prominent player operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include bioMérieux S.A., Hi Media Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Creative Diagnostics, Resistell AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

