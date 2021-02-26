Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Antistatic Tile
- PVC Anti-Static Floor Tile
Segment by Application
- Computer Training Rooms
- Data Warehousing
- Clean Room
- Electronics Manufacturing
- Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings
- Others
By Company
- Gerflor
- Mohawk Group
- Armstrong
- LG Hausys
- Tarkett
- Staticworx
- Flowcrete
- Julie Industries
- Altro
- Ecotile
- MERO
- Formica
- Silikal
- Huatong
- Tkflor
- Shenyang Aircraft
- Xiangli Floor
- Kehua
- Changzhou Chenxing
- Youlian
- Jiachen
- Replast
- Viking
- Excelon SDT
- Jinhai Floor
- Beijing Ketong Weiye Static-free Floor
- Guangzhou Huihua
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Static Floor Tiles
1.2 Anti-Static Floor Tiles Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Antistatic Tile
1.2.3 PVC Anti-Static Floor Tile
1.3 Anti-Static Floor Tiles Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Computer Training Rooms
1.3.3 Data Warehousing
1.3.4 Clean Room
1.3.5 Electronics Manufacturing
1.3.6 Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.4.2 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.4.3 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Anti-Static Floor Tiles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Anti-Static Floor Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5.3 Europe Anti-Static Floor Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5.5 China Anti-Static Floor Tiles Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5.5 Japan Anti-Static Floor Tiles Es
