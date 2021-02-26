Global Animal Feed Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Compound Feed
- Fodder
- Forage
Segment by Application
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Archer Daniels Midland
- BASF
- Charoen Pokphand Foods
- Cargill
- DowDuPont
- Land O’Lakes
- Royal DSM
- Nutreco N.V.
- Country Bird Holdings
- Alltech Inc.
Table of content
1 Animal Feed Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Feed
1.2 Animal Feed Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021–2027)
1.2.2 Compound Feed
1.2.3 Fodder
1.2.4 Forage
1.3 Animal Feed Segment by Application
1.3.1 Animal Feed Sales Comparison by Application: (2021–2027)
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Swine
1.3.4 Ruminant
1.3.5 Aquaculture
1.4 Global Animal Feed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Revenue 2016–2027
1.4.2 Global Animal Feed Sales 2016–2027
1.4.3 Animal Feed Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Animal Feed Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.3 Global Animal Feed Average Price by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Animal Feed Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Animal Feed Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Animal Feed Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Animal Feed Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Animal Feed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Animal Feed Retrospective Market Scenario
