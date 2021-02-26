Global Animal Feed Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Compound Feed

Fodder

Forage

Segment by Application

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Charoen Pokphand Foods

Cargill

DowDuPont

Land O’Lakes

Royal DSM

Nutreco N.V.

Country Bird Holdings

Alltech Inc.

Table of content

1 Animal Feed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal Feed

1.2 Animal Feed Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021–2027)

1.2.2 Compound Feed

1.2.3 Fodder

1.2.4 Forage

1.3 Animal Feed Segment by Application

1.3.1 Animal Feed Sales Comparison by Application: (2021–2027)

1.3.2 Poultry

1.3.3 Swine

1.3.4 Ruminant

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.4 Global Animal Feed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Revenue 2016–2027

1.4.2 Global Animal Feed Sales 2016–2027

1.4.3 Animal Feed Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Animal Feed Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal Feed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)

2.2 Global Animal Feed Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)

2.3 Global Animal Feed Average Price by Manufacturers (2016–2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Animal Feed Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Animal Feed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal Feed Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Animal Feed Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Animal Feed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Animal Feed Retrospective Market Scenario

