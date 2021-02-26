Global analgesics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation Overview and Forecast till 2027

Global analgesics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The growth of analgesics market enhanced by the growing cases of chronic disorders worldwide and high adoption of analgesic drugs. In addition, advances in the treatment options and presence of well-established healthcare facilities are some of the impacting factors for the demand of drugs. Nevertheless, drug discontinuation and patent expiration are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Analgesics market provide details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the global analgesics market are Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cipla Inc, Apotex Inc, Mylan N.V., Bausch Health, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin and others.

Analgesics market is segmented on the basis of pain type, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of pain type, the global analgesics market is segmented into acute pain and chronic pain.

Based on drug class, the global analgesics market is segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs), opioids, salicylates and others.

Route of administration segment for global analgesics market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global analgesics market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global analgesics market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

