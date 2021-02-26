Global Amusement Park Market || keyplayers Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Merlin Entertainment, Comcast Corporation

The report “Global Amusement Park Market, By Rides (Mechanical, Water and Other Rides), By Age (Below 18, 19-35, 36-50, 51-65, and Above 65), By Revenue Source (Tickets, Food & Beverages, Merchandise, Hotels/Resorts and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global amusement park market is projected to grow from US$ 52.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 82.9 billion by 2029. Global amusement park is driven owing to rapid expansion of amusement parks. In addition, amusement park attracts visitors by offering various entertainment options such as live entertainment shows, and various rides for people of all age groups.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation launched Twisted Cyclone, the fastest and loopiest roller coaster ride across the globe.

In 2016, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation introduced a new wristband known as THE FLASH Pass. This wristband is an IoT-enabled band that ensures time management and tracks the queue.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global amusement park market accounted for US$ 52.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of rides, age, revenue source, and region.

By rides, the global amusement park market is segmented into mechanical, water and other rides.

By age, the 19 to 35 years age segment accounts major share in global amusement park market over the forecast period owing to presence of youngsters in this age group.

By revenue source, ticket segment account major share in terms of revenue as amusement parks generate the maximum revenue through admission tickets.

By region, The North America region expected to account major revenue share in the global amusement park market. This is owing to the presence of many amusement parks in North America region including Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

The prominent player operating in the global amusement park market include Walt Disney Company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Merlin Entertainment, Comcast Corporation, Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios Theme parks, OTC Parks, Cedar Fair entertainment company, SeaWorld Entertainment and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

