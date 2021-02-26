Global Aircraft Fairings Market || keyplayers Strata Manufacturing, Malibu Aerospace LLC., FACC AG

The report “Global Aircraft Fairings Market, By Platform (Commercial, Military, and General Aviation), By Material (Composite, Metallic, and Alloy), By Application (Flight Control Surface, Fuselage, Engine, Nose, Cockpit, Wings, and Landing Gear), By End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global aircraft fairings market is projected to grow from US$ 44.9 Million in 2020 to US$ 62.0 Million by 2029. Global aircraft fairings market is driven by increase in air passenger traffic demand for new aircraft deliveries.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, India’s diversified automobile conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ShinMaywa Industries Limited, Japan (Shinmaywa) for setting up Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, manufacturing and assembling of structural parts & components for US-2 amphibian aircraft.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global aircraft fairings market accounted for US$ 44.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of platform, material, application, end user and region.

By platform, the global aircraft fairings market is segmented into commercial, military, and general aviation.

By material, global aircraft fairings market is segmented into composite, metallic, and alloy.

By application, the fuselage segment account major share in the aircraft fairings market as it is the main and central body of a fixed-wing aircraft and provides space for cargo, controls, accessories, passengers, and other equipment.

By end user, global aircraft fairings market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Aircraft Fairings Market”, By Platform (Commercial, Military, and Genaral Aviation), By Material (Composite, Metallic, and Alloy), By Application (Flight Control Surface, Fuselage, Engine, Nose, Cockpit, Wings, and Landing Gear), By End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global aircraft fairings market include ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., Strata Manufacturing, Malibu Aerospace LLC., FACC AG, Daher Industries Inc., GHENOVA Ingeniería S.L., Airbus SE, Boeing, Avcorp, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

