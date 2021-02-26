Functional Mushroom Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027

Global Functional Mushroom Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-Half Hill Farm Inc., Real Mushrooms, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Yuguo Farms, Four Sigmatic, The Mushroom Company, Banken Champignons Groep BV, OKECHAMP SA, BONDUELLE, Modernmush, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms Inc, Nammex, Hirano Mushroom LLC, CNC Exotic Mushrooms, Mitoku Company, Ltd., Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co.,Ltd, M2 INGREDIENTS, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

The functional mushroom market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.94 billion by 2028. The increasing use of the ingredient in the healthcare sector is escalating the growth of functional mushroom market.

Functional mushrooms refer to the rare form of mushrooms which grow in the dense forests, high on the Himalayan plateau, on fallen logs and even on the head of a caterpillar. These mushrooms possess antioxidants and nutritional value. Certain functional mushrooms can help in strengthening immune systems to make one’s body ward off illnesses. These could also be used as dietary option which benefits with lower calories and high protein and provide multiple vitamins and vital minerals.

On the other hand, lack of ability to be included in other recipes is expected to obstruct the functional mushroom market growth. The concerns regarding the side effects and allergies of the ingredient is projected to challenge the functional mushroom market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Conducts Overall FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Chaga, Others),

Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others)

The countries covered in the functional mushroom market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Functional Mushroom Size, Status and Forecast 2028

