Europe Frozen Potato Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 3.8% During 2020 – 2027 | Aviko B.V., Agristo NV, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Frozen Potato Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Frozen Potato market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The frozen potato market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 17,650.00 million in 2019 to US$ 23,537.48 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Frozen Potatoes are one of the major staple food product and is consumed either as fresh potato or processed potato. It is one of the most widely consumed crops. One of the main types of processed potato is frozen potato which is highly convenient and flexible in relation to preparation time. Frozen Potato contains different vitamins and nutrients in natural preserved form and have a long shelf life. Frozen potato contains Vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium and antioxidants. Frozen potato is basically made from processing the fresh potato with the help of advanced machineries at a very low temperature.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Frozen Potato market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Frozen Potato market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Bart’s Potato Company

Aviko B.V.

Agristo NV

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Farm Frites International B.V.

Greenyard

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Europe Frozen Potato Market Segmentation

Europe Frozen Potato Market, by Product

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shaped

Mashed

Battered/Cooked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

Europe Frozen Potato Market, by End-User

Residential

Commercial

The research on the Europe Frozen Potato market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Frozen Potato market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Frozen Potato market.

