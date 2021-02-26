Europe floor coating market 2020 regional outlook 2027 covid-19 overview on axalta coating systems ltd,maris polymers s.a.,michelman, inc,the lubrizol corporation,the sherwin-williams company,ppg industries, inc,3m company,sika ag,nippon paint holdings co., ltd.,rust oleum

europe floor coating market is accounted to us$ 390.3 mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a cagr of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for us$ 685.8 mn by 2027.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

Major key players covered in this report:

Axalta coating systems ltd,maris polymers s.a.,michelman, inc,the lubrizol corporation,the sherwin-williams company,ppg industries, inc,3m company,sika ag,nippon paint holdings co., ltd.,rust oleum

The study conducts swot analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the europe floor coating market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different indeuropetry aspects on the europe floor coating market segments and regions.

The research also segments the europe floor coating market on the basis of end year, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the europe floor coating market.

