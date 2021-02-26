Electric Actuator Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025; Rotork, Auma, Emerson, Flowserve, ABB

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Electric Actuator Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This study especially analyses the Covid-19, pre-Covid-19 perspective, and post Covid-19 market drives.

Over the next five years the Electric Actuator market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2931.6 million by 2025.

Global Major Players in Electric Actuator Market are:

Rotork, Auma, Emerson, Flowserve, ABB, BERNARD, CDF, Xiang Long, Tefulong, Hengchun, Chuanyi Automation, SAIC, Raga, Aotuo Ke, Tomoe, PS Automation, Nihon Koso, KOEI, and Other.

Market Insights:

The Middle East nations that are major oil producing countries are driving the electric actuator market for oil & gas segment. Rise in exploration and production of oil and gas is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the electric actuator market.

Geographically, the electric actuator market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Oil & Gas and General Industries are the main application, which accounts for about 56.51% of total consumption in 2017.

Most important types of Electric Actuator covered in this report are:

Linear Electric Actuator

Multi-Turn Electric Actuator

Quarter-Turn Electric Actuator

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Electric Actuator market covered in this report are:

Oil & Gas

General Industries

Chemical

Power

Others

