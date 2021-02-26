Digital Language Learning Market by 2027: Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Size

The Global Digital Language Learning Market accounted for US$ 5.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 17.18 Bn by 2027.

Growth in recent years in the digital language learning market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of digital learning across various sectors. Asia-Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the digital language learning market.

According to the research report, the digital language learning market has gained significant momentum over the recent past. The accumulative recognition, the increasing demand and the growing necessity for this market’s products are revealed in the study. Along with this, the features functioning their acceptance among consumers are also mentioned in this report study. This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall scenario in the global market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market. Our expert team of analysts will provide as per report customized to your requirement.

Top Companies in Digital Language Learning Market are – Busuu Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.

GLOBAL DIGITAL LANGUAGE LEARNING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Language Type

English

Mandarin

Spanish

German

Others

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By End-User

Academic

Non-Academic

Global Digital Language Learning Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report gives an evaluation of various drivers, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraints, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments. The report analyzes the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the global digital language learning market in the future.

Diverse topics discovered in the report includes regional market scope, product-market various applications, market size according to a specific product, sales, and revenue by region, production cost analysis, supply chain, market influencing factors analysis, market size estimates, a look at the target market, an analysis of competition.

The report has been offered by the report, with respect to various prominent players operating in the market. Information about the strategic alliances, acquisitions, mergers, expansion initiatives, SWOT analysis, key innovations, product developments and company overview of the market players have been provided in the concluding chapter of this report.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Digital Language Learning Market – Key Takeaways Digital Language Learning Market – Market Landscape Digital Language Learning Market – Key Market Dynamics Digital Language Learning Market – Analysis Digital Language Learning Market Analysis – By Product Digital Language Learning Market Analysis – By Component Digital Language Learning Market Analysis- by Deployment Digital Language Learning Market Analysis- by End User Digital Language Learning Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Digital Language Learning Market – Industry Landscape Digital Language Learning Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

