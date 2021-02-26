Digital Freight Forwarding Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Digital Freight Forwarding Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global digital freight forwarding market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of technology transition and changing operational needs in the organizations. The growth can be attributed to the increase in both domestic and global trade; need for time-controlled deliveries and freight safety; and adoption of smart technologies like internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, (AI) and big data analytical solutions.).”

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the global digital freight forwarding market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the U.S. being conventionally global leader of international trade. Moreover, many of the industry participants are also from North America. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is also following the North American market, and is expected to grow fastest during forecast period, owing to the increasing manufacturing bases and special economic zones (SEZ) in the region. China, India, Australia are the major markets that will propel the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The major industry participants covered in the digital freight forwarding market report with significant share are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. etc.

